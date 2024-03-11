Christine Orton, landlady at The Crown at Asfordby, pictured after winning the Beef and Cheese category at the British Pie Awards at Melton

Christine has been mine host at The Crown for 18 years and is an experienced piemaker.

She entered her Signature Steak and Stilton Pie in the category for Beef and Cheese Pies and was delighted to be announced as the winner at Friday’s presentation dinner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her winning pie fittingly triumphed with local ingredients – meat from Vinny’s Butchers of Asfordby and cheese from Long Clawson Dairy.

Kavanagh's of Oakham celebrate winning the Free From Pie Class (Italian Job - Melanzane Pie) at the British Pie Awards 2024

Christine told the Melton Times: “I have never even thought about entering the pie awards but I waitressed at the awards dinner last year and I thought I’d like to enter the next year so I’m glad I did.

"Winning this award is definitely going to get us some recognition – I think it’s wonderful.”

She is very proud of using local products in the winning pie, particularly the village butcher’s, adding: “We are very lucky at The Crown to have a butchers shop about five doors up from us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Vinny’s of Asfordby has been supplying our meat for many years so we always make sure we buy from him.”

Supreme Champion winners at the British Pie Awards 2024 - owners of Barnard Castle’s Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish and Chip Shop

The pie has been one of the popular choices of regulars, particularly on Tuesday Pie Nights at the Main Street pub.

Christine, who has been landlady since 2006 at The Crown, said: “I’ve been baking the steak and Stilton pie for many years and it’s been on the menu for at least the last 12 years.

“This success is going to be fantastic for us.

"Tomorrow morning my plan ahead of Tuesday’s Pie Night is to be in the kitchen all day making lots and lots of these pies.”

Richard Turner (second from right) - a candidate on the current series of BBC1's The Apprentice - scoops the award for Dessert Pie Class at the British Pie Awards in Melton

Advertisement

Advertisement

She entered two other pies in the 2024 awards – a sausage cheese and bean pie in the Pub Class and a vegan take on a Cornish pasty in the vegan class.

Christine added: “I never expected to win a class – lots of regulars have said ‘congratulations’ and some of them didn’t realise it is a national award."