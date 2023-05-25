The final touches are made to the rebuild of the Tap & Run pub at Upper Broughton ready for the reopening and (right) Jack Whitehead and Laura Symington, who are returning to the management team

The Tap and Run, at Upper Broughton, which is owned by cricket stars Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney, has risen again from the ashes and will open to customers again on Monday June 26.

A major rebuild costing £1.3million has restored and rebuilt the award-winning Main Road gastropub, which established a fine reputation for food and drink since it first opened in September 2018, replacing the former Golden Fleece on the site.

Stuart, who is preparing for England’s Ashes series with Australia this summer, said: “The pub was performing really well when we had to unfortunately close our doors.

Tap and Run owners, Harry Gurney (left) and Stuart Broad

"We are so excited to get back to doing what we do best – delivering outstanding customer service.”

The pub forms part of The Cat & Wickets Pub Company and was the recipient of the Leicestershire Pub of the Year award in 2021.

Managing directors, Harry, a former Nottinghamshire and England star, commented: “We are really looking forward to opening our doors once again and welcoming guests back to the Tap & Run.

“A large team of people have worked really hard on the pub’s restoration and renovation. While it was devastating to have to close our doors due to the fire, it has given us an unexpected opportunity to make some improvements which we know our customers will be delighted with.”

The Tap & Run in flames in June 2022

The owners have made some internal changes to the building, which was severely damaged in the early hours of June 11 last year after laundry ignited in a tumble dryer.

Harry and Stuart are delighted that the majority of the original Tap & Run team will be returning to the venue, led by the management team of Jack Whitehead, Anna Mooney and Laura Symington.

“Guests can expect a fresh look and feel to the pub,” said Avril Gurney, a director of the company.

“The layout is similar to before, but with a more spacious bar area due to the reduced size of the bar.

"This allows for some more casual dining and drinking space.

