The Flying Childers pub at Kirby Bellars reopens after a £420K refurb

The Flying Childers, at Kirby Bellars, closed last month to enable the work to take place to redecorate and install wall panelling and bespoke tiling.

A new ‘snug’ section was added to the bar, featuring Chesterfield seating, and the al fresco dining area has been updated.

General manager, Hannah Lucas, said, “We are so excited to open the doors of The Flying Childers and to show our guests the final result of our refresh.

"We have invested over £420k into breathing new life into the pub, which is much loved by its regulars, and we are so glad to see everybody back again.“

The Flying Childers is named after the undefeated 18th-century thoroughbred racehorse of the same name.

Bookings are being taken for Christmas with a full festive menu on offer.

Bookings made before October 31 will receive a £10 voucher to be redeemed in November.

