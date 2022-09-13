Village pub near Melton to get £420K upgrade

The Flying Childers at Kirby Bellars

The Flying Childers, at Kirby Bellars, closes on Monday for the work including a new snug with Chesterfield seating, new wall panelling and bespoke tiling in the bar plus updates to the outside dining area.

It is hoped the new look of the Marstons pub, which is named after an iconic undefeated 18th century thoroughbred racehorse, will attract new customers for all occasions, from casual lunches to special celebrations.

Hannah Lucas, general manager of the pub, which is on the A607, said, “We are so excited to announce that The Flying Childers will be receiving a refresh.

"We have invested over £420,000 into breathing new life into it.

"The pub is much loved by its regulars, and we can't wait to welcome everybody back on October 31.“