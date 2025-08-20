Coffee and cake is served at Grimston last year for the annual Macmillan fundraiser

Venues across the Melton borough are preparing to take part in an annual national fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday September 26 is the official date for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning this year but events will be taking place before and after that date.

Participants will be serving coffee and tea and a slice of cake with proceeds going to the very worthy charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the first coffee morning happened in 1990 the last Friday in September is now an established date in the fundraising calendar.

People take part in the their homes, the workplace, schools, cafes, pubs, care homes and many other places.

You can take part by being an organiser, or by supporting a coffee morning in your area.

It's one of the easiest and most enjoyable and friendly ways of helping Macmillan, who want to reach as many people as possible who are dealing with cancer in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Odd Clock Cafe, on Sherrard Street, Melton, has already signed up for a second year to take part on September 26, between 10am and noon.

There will be the usual coffee and cake with a raffle and a chance for you to contribute to the fantastic work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Grimstone Village Hall, Sproxton Village Hall and Sandy Lane Methodist Church are also on track to take part once again.

Participants can register at coffeeregister.macmillan.org.uk to receive a coffee morning kit, which will be sent to you, giving ideas and publicity materials.

Email [email protected] to let the Melton Times know about your Macmillan coffee morning.