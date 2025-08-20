Venues prepare to take part in annual coffee mornings charity fundraiser
Friday September 26 is the official date for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning this year but events will be taking place before and after that date.
Participants will be serving coffee and tea and a slice of cake with proceeds going to the very worthy charity.
Since the first coffee morning happened in 1990 the last Friday in September is now an established date in the fundraising calendar.
People take part in the their homes, the workplace, schools, cafes, pubs, care homes and many other places.
You can take part by being an organiser, or by supporting a coffee morning in your area.
It's one of the easiest and most enjoyable and friendly ways of helping Macmillan, who want to reach as many people as possible who are dealing with cancer in their lives.
The Odd Clock Cafe, on Sherrard Street, Melton, has already signed up for a second year to take part on September 26, between 10am and noon.
There will be the usual coffee and cake with a raffle and a chance for you to contribute to the fantastic work of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Grimstone Village Hall, Sproxton Village Hall and Sandy Lane Methodist Church are also on track to take part once again.
Participants can register at coffeeregister.macmillan.org.uk to receive a coffee morning kit, which will be sent to you, giving ideas and publicity materials.
Email [email protected] to let the Melton Times know about your Macmillan coffee morning.