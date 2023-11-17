A variety of products will be on sale this weekend as the Melton Mowbray Vegan Market returns to the town.

Market stalls in Melton Mowbray

The event, which is on Sunday from 10.30am to 4pm in Market Place, will feature vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing & jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

It is organised by Vegan Market Co (VMCO), which has handpicked a selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Melton Mowbray.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Melton Mowbray.”