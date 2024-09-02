Peveral Manners and Kate Quilton from Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped film at Belvoir Farm

A Vale of Belvoir soft drinks company has featured on a popular television show.

Belvoir Farm, based at Bottesford, was on last week’s episode of Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped to help presenters answer the question of what distinguishes cordial from squash.

In the programme, which focused on the best party food, presenter Kate Quilton visited the company’s HQ to chat to owner Pev Manners and see its various cordial drinks being made.

The show, which explores the industry secrets behind the nation’s favourite food and drink, saw Kate go behind the scenes of how Belvoir Farm makes its popular Raspberry and Lemon Cordial and she was amazed to see how 20,000 fresh lemons are used to make each batch.

Because Belvoir Farm drinks are pasteurised in glass bottles, there’s no artificial ingredients, just heaps of fresh fruit and fruit juices blended with water and sugar.

Kate also commented that the infusing raspberries smelled like ’summer in a barrel’.

In another part of the programme, Kate also asked children the difference between squash and cordial and they were surprisingly knowledgeable, with some commented that they knew cordial was more ‘natural’.

Pev said: “It was great to have Kate visit us and share the wonderful story of our natural and delicious drinks, made in our mixing room and bottling plant which is all based on our family farm.

“We made some cocktails using the cordial, which really packs a punch.”

Click HERE to watch the episode of Food Unwrapped featuring Belvoir Farm on Channel 4’s ‘All 4’ catch-up channel.