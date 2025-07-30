Clawson Farms’ master cheesemaker, Richard Mayfield, delivers award-winning Stilton to Greggs HQ in Newcastle to encourage them to bring back their legendary steak and cheese roll IMAGE: Jason Bye

A special delegation of Vale of Belvoir cheesemakers have visited the Greggs HQ in a bid to lobby the bakery group to revive an old favourite snack using its iconic Stilton cheese.

Greggs discontinued its steak & cheese bake in 2019 but there has been a campaign to bring it back ever since with one fan even penning song lyrics to Sinead O’Connor’s hit ‘Nothing Compares to You.’

And to ramp up the campaign, Clawson Farms – a co-operative owned by 30 local farmers formerly known as Long Clawson Dairy – made the long trip to Newcastle to make their case to Greggs CEO, Roisin Currie.

Clawson’s master cheesemaker, Richard Mayfield, and sales manager, Keith Wellden, turned up with an 8kg wheel of Stilton and they were invited in for a cup of tea and a Greggs sausage roll.

Greggs CEO, Roisin Currie, takes delivery of an 8kg wheel of Stilton from Clawson Farms’ master cheesemaker, Richard Mayfield IMAGE Jason Bye

Richard said: “Greggs is a big brand so we needed to make a big statement to get their attention.”

And Keith commented: “I live near one of the busiest Greggs shops in the country – and I’m in there most mornings.

"When the steak & cheese roll disappeared, I was gutted. So we thought, why not offer them the best cheese in Britain and help bring it back?”

He added: “Greggs is literally in my blood — three generations of my family have worked there, so campaigning to back the cheese roll, with our Stilton in it, was a no-brainer.

"I spend my days going up and down the country spreading the love of Stilton, but this delivery?

"Well, it was rolling in style. Meeting Roisin and the team was fantastic — she welcomed us in with open arms and took the whole thing in great humour. We’re just here hoping Greggs might want us back for good."

Roisin wasn’t giving anything away about the return of the steak & cheese roll.

Clawson Farms has even penned a song – to the tune of Take That's 'Back for Good '.

The chorus is: "Whatever we said, Whatever you did, We just want you to know...we’ve got the cheese, You've got the steak, And we’re not letting go. We want it back, The roll that could warm the coldest heart and mood… We want it back —Back for good.”