A Vale of Belvoir cheesemaker has opened a large extension to its shop in time for Christmas.

Cropwell Bishop Creamery's shop has been extended

Cropwell Bishop Creamery. which started making Stilton in 1941, has doubled the size of The Cheesemaker’s Shop to make room for a much wider range of locally-produced foodie treats.

Customers can buy the full range of its award-winning cheese, including its famous Blue Stilton and Beauvale, which won Global Reserve Champion at this year’s Global Cheese awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is also an array of appetising accompaniments, including Peter’s Yard and Fine Cheese Company crackers and biscuits, along with the creamery’s own range of chutney.

Cropwell Bishop Creamery has opened a large extension to its shop

New to the shop are a range of deli foods, including Hambleton Bakery bread and pastries, Dukeshill pork pies, Tempus charcuterie and guest cheeses.

The shop continues to sell hot and cold drinks – serving coffee produced locally by Stewarts of Trent Bridge and made with fresh Peak District milk from the creamery.

Robin Skailes, director and cheesemaker at Cropwell Bishop Creamery, followed his father and grandfather in working at the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the extension, he said: “The shop has grown in popularity since it moved to its new location in 2014, and the extension means we have created a real destination for food lovers to come and visit and buy some of the best locally produced cheese and goods from the area.

"We can’t wait to welcome customers over Christmas and beyond to experience the wonderful range we have on offer.”