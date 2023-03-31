The new coffee shops set to open in Melton next week - Esquires Coffee (left) and Kitchen and Coffee (right)

Kitchen and Coffee opens its doors for the first time in Sherrard Street on Monday while Esquires Coffee has confirmed it will be opening on Wednesday.

Locals will have seen work going on in the new Kitchen and Coffee shop, next door to the Montero Lounge, for several weeks.

The business posted on its Facebook page: “After a painstakingly long renovation process, we are thrilled to finally tell you when we will open our doors and see our vision come to life.

The interior of the new Kitchen and Coffee outlet set to open next week in Melton

"We are a family-owned and run business, and this is our second venue, following the success of our first site in Grantham, which opened in 2018.

"Our philosophy and ethos is centred around using locally sourced ingredients and cooking all our food from fresh.

“In addition to our locally sourced food, we have trained baristas who use our very own coffee blend from two specifically selected coffee farms, one in Colombia and one in Brazil. Our coffee beans are of the highest quality and ethically sourced. Our coffee is carefully crafted to create a blend that works on its own as an espresso, or with any milk.”

Kitchen and Coffee said it was excited to serve its first customers on Monday, adding: “We believe that our staff are the backbone of our business and they play a crucial role in ensuring that our customers have an enjoyable experience.

"We are committed to being an active member of this community and look forward to hosting regular events.”Esquires Coffee has multiple outlets around the country and they have also created new jobs in the town at their new Melton cafe, in Market Place.The prominent unit has been vacant for more than two years since it was occupied by travel agents – latterly by Hays Travel and before that, Thomas Cook.

Work teams have been putting the finishing touches to exterior redecoration and interior shops fittings in recent days.

The company says it serves a range of deli foods and pastries alongside its coffee offerings.