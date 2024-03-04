Melton's Hidden Gem competition winners back in 2022, the Half Moon, receive their award

Melton BID is once again organising it in partnership with Melton in Bloom.The theme for the summer floral displays is The Olympics so the town will be dressed in the colours of blue, yellow, black, green and red, black.Town centre planters and lamp post baskets will be planted up at the end of May, with themed bunting installed throughout the town during the spring.

Hidden Gems must be an area of a business premises not seen from the main entrance while Open Gems must be able to be seen by passers-by.Marks are awarded for colours, condition and variety of plants and displays which incorporate environmental, bio diversity and climate change elements.

Trophies will be presented to overall winners of each competition.