Town to host first Street Food Friday of the summer

A delicious range of dishes will be served up later this week at Melton’s first Street Food Friday event of the summer.
By Nick Rennie
Published 30th May 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:18 BST
Melton to hold Street Food Friday

With sunny weather forecast it should be quite a day with live music and dancing scheduled in the town’s Market Place alongside the tasty food at a variety of vendors.

Sharon Brown, one of the organisers, said: “We have some fabulous food traders coming and it will be a nice chilled evening.”

The event starts at 4pm and will run through to 10pm.

