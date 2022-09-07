Town brewery to host rare foods festival

A previous Rare Foods Festival at Melton

Round Corner Brewing is hosting the event at their HQ at The Stockyard, on Scalford Road, at the livestock market site.

There will be live music and an opportunity for people to sample unusual foods alongside the brewery’s award-winning beers and lagers.

It will take place on the day market holds its popular annual traditional and native rare breeds show at Melton Mowbray Market.

The Rare Foods Festival, which last year attracted more than 500 people, is in its fourth year and entry is free throughout the day and evening.

Topping off the event will be the fourth running of the brewery’s Rare Foods Eating Competition, where participants compete to eat some of the rarest and most bizarre food combinations on offer.

Round Corner Brewing’s head brewer and co-founder, Colin Paige, said: “Having lived and made beer all over the world I’ve been fortunate enough to try some amazing foods.

“What are delicious and well-regarded foods in some countries, might be considered unusual in the UK, so we thought there was a unique opportunity to get some great chefs and try some more unusual cuts of meat or proteins.

"Pairing these with beer was a perfect opportunity to offer them to a new audience.”

Round Corner Brewing’s CEO and Co-Founder, Combie Cryan said: “The Rare Foods Festival is our own beer festival but run in a unique way where we see the Melton Mowbray Market full of family and friends having a great time and bonding over some of the rarest foods you’ll find for a fair distance.

"We believe beer plays a vital role as a social lubricant alongside food, so running an event that allows families and friends to do this together, is so important to us.

“Hosted over the same weekend as the traditional and native rare breeds show, people will get to experience some incredible animals up close for quite possibly the first time ever.”