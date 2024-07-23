Top local award for village pub

Former England cricket stars Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney outside award-winning Tap & Run pub
Former England cricket stars Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney outside award-winning Tap & Run pub
A village pub near Melton has scooped a top local business award.

The Tap & Run, at Upper Broughton, has been named Hospitality Business of the Year at the Leicestershire Business Awards 2024.

The gastro pub, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire, is owned by ex-England cricketers Harry Gurney and Stuart Broad.

Harry said: “We’re delighted. This award is testament to the dedication of a large team of people and it’s brilliant for this to be recognised.

“Leicestershire is home to a number of fantastic businesses, small and large, and it’s great to be recognised alongside them.”

Stuart Broad added: “I’m so proud that the team has been recognised for such a fantastic award. We take so much pride across all aspects of our business and every customer touchpoint is frequently reviewed to see how we can improve and make the experience better for our guests each time they visit. Thank you to our superb team for all of their hard work.”

