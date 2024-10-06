Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tiny burger is the perfect bite with all the components.

It doesn’t fall apart on impact like many burgers do.

And they are super flexible - can be a light lunch or a full meal.

Is there anything like taking a bite of a really good burger? When you manage to get a mouthful of everything in one go: a soft bun, smoky grilled patty (meat or otherwise), tomato, melted cheese, pickles and a sauce.

It is perhaps the closest we’ll get to tasting a slice of heaven, at least while we are still on this earth. But while the humble burger will more likely than not appear on a menu when you head out to a restaurant - the chances are that it will not reach the divine ideal levels of what I have described above.

Too often they struggle to hold together, falling apart on impact. Meaning you don’t get the full intended experience.

However I may have just stumbled across the perfect solution - and it probably isn’t what you would imagine. Let me introduce you to the concept of the tiny burger.

What is a tiny burger?

I had a tiny burger (okay four) in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo: Matthew Mohan-Hickson | Matthew Mohan-Hickson

I went to Yerevan in Armenia for the World Congress on Innovation & Technology (WCIT) to hear all about AI and its role in our future. I did not expect to leave having witnessed the evolution of the humble burger - but that is exactly what happened.

Scouting around for a place to eat, I stumbled across a stall outside the venue which promised the “smallest burger in Yerevan”. How I scoffed at first, saying to myself what a “stupid idea”.

But it stuck in my mind, worming its way through my subconcious like a catchy tune and my interest got the better of me - I wanted to know how a tiny burger would work. Surprisingly it was exactly like a regular hamburger: it had a soft bun, a grilled patty, a bit of cheese, onion and tomato as well as a splash of sauce.

Coming in a tray of four along with fries, my expectations were low. Yet in just one bite, I saw the future.

Could tiny burgers be better than regular ones?

Don’t boo me, or roll my eyes just yet, but I think the answer to that question is actually yes. Lasting just a couple of bites - or perhaps one if you are so brave - the tiny burger holds its form perfectly.

You don’t have to worry about it falling apart, because everything is so small that it won’t get too soaked from sauces and tomato juice and lose its structural consistency. It also means that you get everything in one bite, you don’t miss out on any component.

It is a pure, distilled burger experience - and you can have just a couple if it's lunch or perhaps a handful or more if you are looking for a more substantial meal. The tiny burger is super flexible like that - they may look silly and the idea may sound ludicrous, but I have seen the light.

When I boarded the first of my two flights that would eventually take me to Yerevan, I did not expect to come away from the WCIT conference in Armenia having seen the future of the humble burger. And yet that is what occurred.

I hope you will also get the chance to see the light and experience the joy of a tiny burger.

I am at the World Congress on Innovation and Technology from 4 October to 7 October. You can find all my stories from the event here. You can get in touch with me by emailing: [email protected].