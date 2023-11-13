Five lucky readers have won a pair of tickets to attend this weekend’s ChocFest event in Melton.

Some tasty treats at a previous ChocFest event in Melton

Their names were drawn at random after entering our recent competition in the Melton Times.

They are Glyn Moxham, of Station Road, Bottesford; Dylan Pugh, of Queensway, Melton; Mark Broerse, of The Crescent, Melton; Sue Stephens, of Bowley Avenue, Melton; Donna Kettell, of Greaves Avenue, Melton.

Tickets will be emailed to all the winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ChocFest is one of the UK’s largest chocolate festivals and it is once again being staged at The Stockyard on the town’s livestock market site.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers have signed up to the festival and they will be complimented by stands selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings and hot chocolate.

There will also be other stands with seasonal food and drink.

Visitors can enjoy talks and live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre with tastings being held in the Tasting Room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An award-winning gospel choir and others will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the event.

Organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan said: “This should be a great day out for anyone that loves chocolate.

"We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town.

"It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine.”

Tickets cost £5 on the gate and accompanied under 16s get in free.