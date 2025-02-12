The top 50 cocktail bars in the UK named in prestigious list
These are the places to go for a great cocktail 🍹
- The best bars in the UK for a cocktail have been named
- 200 industry experts have voted on the top bars across the country
- Cocktail bars included are located in areas such as Edinburgh, London and Manchester
The top 50 cocktails bars in the UK have been named, as voted by the academy at Top 50 Cocktail Bars.
The prestigious list has highlighted the best cocktail bars to visit across the UK in 2025.
The judges are made up of 200 industry experts, from bartenders and owners, to drinks writers and influencers. Voters represent regions across the UK.
Here is the full list of bars chosen in the top 50 cocktail bars list for 2025.
- Satan’s Whiskers, Bethnal Green, London
- Panda and Sons, Edinburgh, Midlothian
- Schofield’s Bar, Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Couch, Stirchley, West Midlands
- Tayer + Elementary, Shoreditch, London
- Swift Soho, Soho, London
- Passing Fancies, Digbeth, Birmingham
- Dram, Soho, London
- The Hideout, Bath, Somerset
- Lyaness, South Bank, London
- Speak In Code, Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Nauticus, Edinburgh, Midlothian
- Three Sheets, Dalston, London
- Amaro Bar, Kensington, London
- Below Stairs, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Hey Palu, Edinburgh, Midlothian
- Viajante87, Notting Hill, London
- Daddy Marmalades, Glasgow
- Silverleaf, Spitalfields, London
- The Connaught Bar, Mayfair, London
- Bar Termini, Soho, London
- Blinker, Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Filthy XIII, Bristol, Somerset
- Murder Inc, Soho, London
- Stray, Manchester
- Lab 22, Cardiff, Glamorgan
- Tabula Rasa, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Soma, Soho, London
- Little Mercies, Crouch End, London
- Nipperkin at NIJU, Mayfair, London
- Kwant, Mayfair, London
- Scarfes Bar, Holborn, London
- The Absent Ear, Glasgow, Lanarkshire
- Side Hustle, Covent Garden, London
- A Bar With Shapes For a Name, Hackney, London
- Bramble Bar & Lounge, Edinburgh, Midlothian
- The American Bar, Auchterarder, Kinross-shire
- Bar Glue, Liverpool
- Public, Sheffield, Yorkshire
- Red Light, Manchester
- Twice Shy, Kensington, London
- Mother Mercy, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
- The Gate, Glasgow, Lanarkshire
- The Pearl at Park Hill, Sheffield
- Sister Ray, Liverpool
- Archive & Myth, London
- Happiness Forgets, Hoxton, London
- Callooh Callay, Shoreditch, London
- Kiki Lounge, Douglas, Isle of Man
- 69 Colebrooke Row, Islington, London
What is your favourite cocktail bar in the UK and why? Let us know in the comment section below 👇