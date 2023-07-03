Tap & Run co-owner Harry Gurney toasts the reopening of the pub a year after it burned down

The Tap & Run, at Upper Broughton, had built an impressive award-winning reputation in the three years since being launched by England cricket legend Stuart Broad and former Nottinghamshire cricketer, Harry Gurney.

They feared it would never rise again from the ashes but an impressive £1.3million rebuild has enabled staff to reopen with many of the previous team back together.

There was a special opening night just for villagers before the main reopening date on June 26 and then a VIP launch on Thursday.

Tap & Run staff members Trinity Brennan (left) and Rosie Weston pictured at the relaunch event

It was a poignant moment when customers first returned to the pub.

Harry told the Melton Times: “That first Friday was an emotional night.

"Two ladies from the village came through the door and they burst into tears when they saw people at the bar again.

"I had a real lump in my throat as the first few customers passed through our doors, and I couldn’t be more delighted with the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve received."

Tap & Run bar staff Tom Page, Aaron Vickers and George Browne

The interior has a few subtle changes while retaining the character the pub has always had.

It is noticeably more open plan and lighter with a bar which is now visible as you enter the front door.

Business has been good as well, with more than 1,000 customers in just the first few days.

One of the regulars, Elisabeth Walker, commented: “It was so good to be back here and actually quite emotional.

The Tap & Run is destroyed in a fire back in June 2022

"The pub burned down almost a year ago to the day and it’s fair to say we were all devastated.

"For the team, and for our local community. I can’t describe how good it felt to be among friends and neighbours, seeing so many familiar faces ready to welcome us all back with open arms.”

Lee Cash, one of the partners in the business, said: “I have worked on a lot of pubs over the last 20 years but it was fun to work on one from scratch because there was not much left after the fire. We’ve given it a different feel and the building will have lower carbon emissions.”

Harry and Stuart are delighted that the majority of the original Tap & Run team have returned to the venue, under the management of Jack Whitehead.

The Garden Room dining area at the Tap & Run

Assistant general manager, Anna Mooney, said: “I cannot put into words how wonderful it is to be back at the Tap & Run.

"The community has really rallied round to welcome us back and it just feels so touching to see that the pub clearly means as much to our customers as it does to us.”

Stuart Broad was unable to make the launch because he was playing in the second Ashes Test match against the Australians at Lord’s.

But he commented: “I couldn’t be prouder to see the Tap & Run open once again and restored to its former glory.

"While I’ve been away at The Ashes, the team back home has been working incredibly hard to get the pub ready for re-opening, and their hard work has hugely paid off – and then some.

"I can’t wait to be back at the pub myself to raise a glass to the team and to the future.”

One of the new rooms at the Tap & Run

Tap & Run pub co-owner Harry Gurney (right) with business partner, Lee Cash

The entrance and the bar at the rebuilt Tap & Run at Upper Broughton