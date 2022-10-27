ChocFest returns to Melton

ChocFest! is taking place on the weekend of November 19 and 20 at The Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site.

Some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers have signed up to showcase their products at the festival, which provides an early opportunity to pick up some Christmas presents for loved ones and friends.

Complimenting them will be stands selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings, hot chocolate and even chocolate wine, beer, pizza and kebabs.

A little girl enjoys a treat at a previous ChocFest in Melton

There will also be other stands with seasonal food and drink to taste and buy.

Visitors will get the opportunity to listen to talks and watch live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre, while spirits and chocolate can be sampled in the Tasting Room.

An award-winning gospel choir and others will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the festival.

Organiser of ChocFest, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “This should be a great day out for anyone that loves chocolate.

Tasty treats on sale at a previous Melton ChocFest

"We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town.

"It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine for inner warmth, as well as spirits.

"And don’t forget youngsters 16 and under can come along free of charge.”

Today’s (Thursday’s) new issue of the Melton Times features a competition offering five readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event.

Follow the instructions to stand a chance of winning.

Entries must be made before Friday November 4 at 4pm.

Winners will be drawn at random and notified in good time for tickets to be sent to them.

Tickets can also be booked online for a workshop to make your own chocolates at the event.