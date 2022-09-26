Tasty treats to be served up at Melton food festival

Rachel Green gives a cooking demo at Melton Mowbray Food Festival in 2016

Nearly 200 producers will be offering up their delicious food and drink for attendees to taste and buy and there will be another packed programme of cooking and baking demonstrations in the theatre.

The event is at The Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site, on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10am on both days.

Artisan products will include cheeses, pies, chocolate, charcuterie, cider, beer and gin and the Street Food Zone will be a highlight for many.

Mr Melton Pork Pie, himself, Stephen Hallam, will open each day in the food theatre with a historical review of the town’s iconic pie and a demonstration on how to make one.

Celebrity chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demos and the ‘Cooking Maharaja’ will be giving audiences a flavour of the east featuring his popular samosas.

Children are admitted free and there are plenty of activities to interest and excite them in the Kids Zone.

Attendees will also enjoy live music from an award-winning gospel choir and a ukulele band.

***Winners of pairs of tickets for this weekend's food festival in our competition earlier this month are as follows: Josephine Anne Brutnell, of Klondyke Way, Asfordby; Mrs L A Barlow, of Galsworthy Crescent, Melton; Carol Hare, of Witham Close, Melton; Sue Stephens, of Bowley Avenue, Melton; Andrea Wallbanks, of Wymondham Way, Melton.