Tasty treats to be served up at latest East Midlands Food Festival

The Melton Cheeseboard and The Feast and the Furious stand at last year's East Midlands Food Festival at Melton Mowbray

Foodies will converge on Melton Mowbray again this weekend for the annual East Midlands Food Festival.

The Stockyard, on Scalford Road, is the venue once again and organisers are hoping for a similar attendance to last year, which attracted 10,000 people over the two days.

Winners of a pair of tickets to the festival have been drawn at random after correctly answering the question in last week’s Melton Times competition to name two ingredients of a typical pie crust.

The festival will involved more than 175 producers showcasing artisan foods from across the region, including local favourites such as Stilton cheese and Melton Mowbray pork pies.

In addition to the many food stands, chefs such as TV’s Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre.

Master baker Stephen Hallam is running an adults’ pie workshop and, for kids, there will be workshops with pie-making, cheese and chocolate.

The award-winning gospel choir, El Eaga, will be performing during the weekend, along with Melstrum Ukulele Band and New St George Morris.

Tickets are on pre-sale for the event – with adults paying £7 and youngsters aged under 16 getting in free.

The festival will be open from 10am to 4pm on both days

Go online at www.meltonfestivals.co.uk to find out more and buy tickets.