As we wave goodbye to 2024, some of us may be hosting New Year’s Eve parties and are in need of buffet essentials.

Or maybe we have just run out of food during the ‘Chrimbo limbo’ period and are in desperate need of a food shop.

Whatever your reason for the trip to the supermarket, it is worth finding out what the opening hours are on New Year’s Eve, as they may differ from the usual times.

Here are the confirmed New Year’s Eve opening times for every major supermarket in the UK. Opening times may vary depending on location, so check your local store for more information.

Asda will be opening at 7am and closing at 7pm on New Year's Eve.

Tesco will be opening at 5am and closing at 7pm on New Year's Eve.

Morrisons will be opening at 7am and closing at 7pm on New Year's Eve.

Sainsbury's will be opening at 10am and closing at 7pm on New Year's Eve.