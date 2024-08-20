The annual Beer, Cider and Gin Festival is at Melton Mowbray's Stockyard

More than 50 beers will be available to try at the event, which is at the Stockyard, on the livestock market site, on Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21.

CAMRA members will get free entry before 5pm on both days.

Organisers are seeking barrel sponsors for the festival, with four free tickets and company promotion offered in return.

Email [email protected] if you would like to find out more.