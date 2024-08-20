Stockyard to host annual beer festival
The annual Beer, Gin and Cider Festival takes place in Melton Mowbray next month
More than 50 beers will be available to try at the event, which is at the Stockyard, on the livestock market site, on Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21.
CAMRA members will get free entry before 5pm on both days.
Organisers are seeking barrel sponsors for the festival, with four free tickets and company promotion offered in return.
Email [email protected] if you would like to find out more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.