The planned new pedestrian entrance to the Stockyard off Scalford Road

Multi-million-pound plans to redevelop Melton Mowbray’s Stockyard into a food hub and events space have been pushed back until next summer after initially being scheduled to start in the spring of this year.

Planning approval was given in February and fences erected the following month ready for work to start but Melton Borough Council has now decided to delay the scheme to allow for a review of what is include on the site.

It is understood that the £11M levelling up funding secured for the development will not now pay for everything which was originally planned.

The fencing has now been removed and the council says it will update residents on the new proposals at the end of the year.

An computer image of what Festival Square is planned to look like at the Stockyard

The leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, says construction work will not now begin until July 2026.

He said: “A thorough review of the programme has been undertaken to ensure the development remains relevant to the evolving needs of Melton.

"This includes responding to a heightened demand for cultural and educational spaces, to allow the site to better serve our community and enhance the site’s long-term value.

"Crucially, food production will remain at the heart of the site, reinforcing Melton’s reputation and ensuring the space continues to champion our local producers and food heritage.”

The original scheme was to house 15 food production businesses, including local producers, and to create a ‘Festival Square’ to host public events in a purpose-built open air environment.

Planning approval has also been given to renovate toilets on site and provide new ones, as well as changing facilities. The trader hall will also be refurbished.

Hospitality and marketing specialist, Tim Foster, is helping the council engage with potential operators and businesses.

Councillor Allnatt added: "Further details of the development offer will be presented to Cabinet in December, and we expect to share more information with stakeholders shortly after that.

"In the meantime, the fencing was removed as part of our commitment to supporting existing site users, growing footfall and ensuring the benefits of the redevelopment and funding are felt as early as possible.”

The delay means that May’s Artisan Cheese Fair and the NBA Beef EXPO can now go ahead unhindered at the site.