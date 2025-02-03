The planned new toilets at the Stockyard

The first images have been revealed of the new buildings earmarked as part of the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Melton Mowbray’s Stockyard site.

Councillors will this week consider a planning application for the scheme, which aims to provide a centre of excellence for food producers as well as enhancing the site as a venue for public events, transforming the toilet facilities and renovations of existing halls.

The project is being funded by £11M in government levelling-up cash and potentially a further £2M which Melton Borough Council hopes to repurpose after Melton Theatre was unable to accept it for refurbishments there.

The Stockyard plans, to go before the planning committee on Wednesday, include full planning permission being sought for a three-storey Anchor building and three food production hubs.

The Anchor building planned at the Stockyard in Melton

One of the hubs will have five production units including one larger one, the second will be an extension from the existing trader hall with a maximum three units and an outdoors seating area while the third is planned as a single storey structure with up to six units.

The plans also provide for the provision of a ‘Festival Square’, a multi-purpose space for large-scale events such as the annual food festivals and formalisation of a car parking area for 100 vehicles.

New public toilets are proposed as an extension to the Fur and Feather building and there will be improved accesses for pedestrians on Scalford Road and vehicles on Nottingham Road.

The whole site will be resurfaced in high quality tarmac and solar panels installed on roofs to use sustainable energy and reduce running costs.

A computer image showing how the new Stockyard developments will look from the Scalford Road side

The council say the work would be completed in phases and normal livestock market operations will not be impacted.

A petition signed by 58 residents has been submitted to protest about concerns over highway safety for pedestrians on Scalford Road from an increase in traffic and an insufficient number of car parking spots.

A report to go before the committee states that Leicestershire Highways has no traffic objections and that the proximity of town centre car parks means they can be used if required.

It also states ‘the proposed development would be a “catalyst for growth” in the Town Centre, helping to attract visitors and generating greater footfall, enhancing dwell times by visitors and bolstering consumer spend in the local economy’.