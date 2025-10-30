Hidden Food Tours founders Charla Forinton and Matt Hall

An award-winning local food tour is running a special pre-Christmas trip to take in some of the best producers in the villages as well as Melton Mowbray.

Hidden Food Tours – started by Charla Forinton and Matt Hall in March 2024 – has quickly established itself as a major contributor to the local tourism economy, bringing foodies into the area from across the region.

The tours earned the company the Best New Tourism Business accolade at the county tourism awards last year and it is shortlisted for the Experience of the Year award this year.

And they are now giving guests a chance to explore further afield with a special tour on Friday November 28, in partnership with Taste The Place.

Matt said: “Over the course of the day, we’ll visit six award-winners, each offering something delicious to taste, enjoy, and take home.

“It’s also the perfect opportunity to stock up on exceptional food and drink for the festive season - or to find thoughtful gifts for the food lovers in your life.”

The tour will take in Cidentro Cider House, at Twyford; March House Farm, at Great Dalby; Hanwell Wine Estate, at Hickling Pastures; Long Clawson Dairy; the Feast and The Furious Smokehouse at Melton’s Stockyard; finishing up with a visit to Round Corner Brewing, also at the Stockyard.

It all starts from Melton at 10.30am and returns mid-afternoon, in time for guest to soak up the atmosphere of Melton’s revived Victorian Christmas Fair.

The price for the day, including food and drink samples at each stop, is £150 per person.

Go to www.hiddenfoodtours.co.uk to book a place.