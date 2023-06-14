The Evans family at the Stilton Cheese pub, at Somerby, are presented with their CAMRA award

It is the third time Somerby’s Stilton Cheese has won the local award since 2015, with it also being a five-time winner of the Melton Mowbray district award.

Licensees Jeff and Carol Evans, along with their daughters Lynne and Claire, are now hoping for more success at the East Midlands Pub of the Year contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Pullan, Melton Mowbray & District CAMRA chair, said: “The Stilton Cheese has been run by the Evans family for 30-odd years, which in this day and age is really something special.

“Their excellent range of ales and the fine food they serve is a magnet for customers from far and wide.”