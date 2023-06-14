News you can trust since 1859
Somerby pub up for regional honour

A village pub is in line to win a prestigious regional award after being named Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA’s) Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland County Pub of the Year.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST
The Evans family at the Stilton Cheese pub, at Somerby, are presented with their CAMRA awardThe Evans family at the Stilton Cheese pub, at Somerby, are presented with their CAMRA award
The Evans family at the Stilton Cheese pub, at Somerby, are presented with their CAMRA award

It is the third time Somerby’s Stilton Cheese has won the local award since 2015, with it also being a five-time winner of the Melton Mowbray district award.

Licensees Jeff and Carol Evans, along with their daughters Lynne and Claire, are now hoping for more success at the East Midlands Pub of the Year contest.

Gary Pullan, Melton Mowbray & District CAMRA chair, said: “The Stilton Cheese has been run by the Evans family for 30-odd years, which in this day and age is really something special.

“Their excellent range of ales and the fine food they serve is a magnet for customers from far and wide.”

The regional award presentation will be made to the winners at 9pm on Tuesday June 27.

