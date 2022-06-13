Somerby pub scoops prestigious CAMRA award

Jeff and Carol Evans are presented with Melton CAMRA's pub of the year certificate

Jeff and Carol Evans have been presented with a certificate for being named Pub of the Year 2022 for the area by members of the Melton Mowbray branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

The couple have run the pub for nearly 30 years and have won this award multiple times over the last few years.

The busisness is a family affair with their daughters Lynn and Claire running the bar and kitchen, respectively.

The last two years have been a major challenge for pubs and restaurants all over the country but during the Covid lockdowns the Stilton Cheese still managed to keep supplying beer and food as takeaways to thankful customers.