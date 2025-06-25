Belvoir Farm owner, Pev Manners with the award for Best Dilutable Drink award given for the firm's Elderflower Cordial

A local soft drinkers producer is celebrating winning a national award.

Bottesford-based Belvoir Farm scooped the Best Dilutable Drink accolade at the 2025 FoodBev UK Soft Drinks Awards for its popular Elderflower Cordial.

The award comes as the Barkestone Lane farm finished its popular annual elderflower harvest, which uniquely invites the local community to pick flowers in return for cash payment.

This year has seen hundreds of people from across Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Rutland and Cambridgeshire heading outdoors to harvest the delicate white flowers that are key ingredients for the cordial.

Belvoir Farm owner Pev Manners with this year's elderflower harvest ambassador, Karen Burns-Booth

Owner, Pev Manners, whose mother Mary created the original cordial recipe over 40 years ago, said: “It’s a real honour to receive this award and it feels especially meaningful right now, after local families, friends and neighbours were out picking flowers and making this harvest a huge success. Community is at the heart of what we do.”

Thanks to the warm weather, the harvest got off to a flying start, two weeks ahead of schedule and finished on June 20, with local pickers earning £3.50 per kilo or £50 per bin bag of flowers picked and delivered to Belvoir Farm, Barkestone Lane, Bottesford NG13 0DH between 2pm - 6pm.

The farm remains the only UK drinks company using fresh elderflowers, which are infused within 24 hours of picking with sugar, water and pressed lemon juice for a delicious taste of the British countryside and absolutely nothing artificial.

This year’s harvest ambassador - local food and travel writer Karen Burns-Booth, of Lavender & Lovage – praised the harvest as a ‘seasonal tradition that brings people together and celebrates what makes our region so special’.