Sign up now for ChocFest and PieFest workshops for children and adults

Lots of temptation at Melton's ChocFest in 2018 PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-210811-155633001

Experienced chocolatiers David Greenwood-Haigh, Yvonne Everest and Leicestershire’s Ninette Scrivener will be running the ChocFest workshops while professionals from local firm Brocklebys Pies will be on hand for those at PieFest.

The workshops are for children as well as adults, some of them are free and they last for between 40 minutes and 90 minutes.

Melton Livestock Market is hosting the events on Saturday and Sunday, between 10am and 4pm on both days, with a range of stalls offering the chance to taste and buy products and presentations from top chefs and industry professionals.

Sweet-toothed fans pictured at Melton's ChocFest back in 2017 PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-210811-155506001

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “The workshops are hugely popular and a great way for kids as well as adults to learn new skills while having great fun.”

Chocolate Workshops are as follows: Handmake your own chocolate truffles to take home; Build your own chocolate bar (for children); Make your own chocolate lollipop (children); Chocolate Basket with choc dipped marshmallows (children aged 9+); Make your own Belgian Chocolates.

There will also be the opportunity at the festival for people to make their own chocolate pizza.

The PieFest workshops include Brocklebys Pork Pie making experience with the company’s pie-maker Claire O’Donnell.

A mouth-watering display of chocolate at a previous Melton Mowbray ChocFest event EMN-211026-173637001

There will also be a children’s session with Janette Streener to ‘make your own apple pie’.

Some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers will be showing off their wares at the festival and providing some great ideas for Christmas presents.

Complementing them will be around 100 stands selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings and hot chocolate.

There will even be chocolate wine, beer, pizzas and kebabs to taste test and buy.

A wide variety of stands will sell seasonal food and drink and there will be talks and live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre.

Tastings, including spirits and chocolate, will be held in the Tasting Room.