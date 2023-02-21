News you can trust since 1859
Shoppers greeted with empty shelves in some Melton supermarkets

Melton shoppers have been greeted by empty shelves in some of the town’s supermarkets over the last few days.

By Nick Rennie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 6:49pm
Empty shelves today in Sainsbury's in Melton
Several readers have contacted the Melton Times to express frustration at not being able to get certain fruit and vegetables in some of the stores.

The situation has become such an issue that Morrisons plans to limit purchases of some products, such as cucumbers, to two per customer from tomorrow (Tuesday).

There are no such plans to limit items at other supermarkets, such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Aldi.

The shortages are being blamed on the effects on harvests of extreme weather in places like Spain and Africa.

The UK imports a lot of fruit and vegetables from these countries during this time of the year.

Authorities say the shortages should only last into March when supplies can be made from producers in this country as the UK growing season begins to kick in.

