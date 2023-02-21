Empty shelves today in Sainsbury's in Melton

Several readers have contacted the Melton Times to express frustration at not being able to get certain fruit and vegetables in some of the stores.

The situation has become such an issue that Morrisons plans to limit purchases of some products, such as cucumbers, to two per customer from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are no such plans to limit items at other supermarkets, such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Aldi.

The shortages are being blamed on the effects on harvests of extreme weather in places like Spain and Africa.

The UK imports a lot of fruit and vegetables from these countries during this time of the year.