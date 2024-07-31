Leigh and Donya Donger at their Peacock Farm, at Muston

A farming couple are celebrating winning a coveted accolade for their Rhubarb Vinegar.

Leigh and Donya Donger produce it at their Peacock Farm, at Muston, in the Vale of Belvoir.

And they were delighted to see it receive two stars at the prestigious Great Taste Awards – the highest award is three stars.

The couple, who both went to school in Melton Mowbray, make a range of produce, including pressed oils, honeys, eggs and sweet vinegars.

Peacock Farm's Rhubarb Vinegar, which has got two stars in the Great Taste Awards

The two-star award followed success at the Great Taste Awards in previous years for their other three flavours in the range — strawberry, raspberry and blackberry.

On the success of the Rhubarb Vinegar, Donya said: "The original recipe was handed down through my family to me from my grandmother and we decided to make it part of what we produce on the farm.

“Our sweet vinegars are vinegar but not as you know it.

"The flavours can bring to life so many different dishes and we’re trying to spread word to get more people enjoying them.

"When people think of vinegar, they think of what you add to chips.

"Sweet vinegars are not like that, they’re deliciously fruity and they’re definitely not for chips.

“My grandmother would be delighted to see the vinegars win an award and how we’re sharing them as part of our produce made on site at Peacock Farm.”

The couple say their range of sweet vinegars add a vibrant fruity flavour mixed with a mild vinegar taste to cooking.

They are ideal to add to cold meats, yoghurts, salads, pancakes, or desserts, as well as enjoying in a cocktail or hot drink, they recommend.

Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Judges commented on Peacock Farm’s Rhubard Vinegar: “The flavour is outstanding — you have performed some magic here.

"The balance of the sour/sweet and acid notes is perfect.

“The judges think that it would make a lovely summer drink with sparkling water, ice and lemon, and could also be used in salad dressings or drizzled over ice cream.”

The family run farm also sells other locally made produce too in their Christmas hampers and in their honesty shop based in Muston (NG13

0FE).