One of the many traders at last year's ChocFest Melton Mowbray

The final foodie event of the year in Melton Mowbray takes place this weekend.

ChocFest is now established as one of the UK’s largest chocolate festivals and it will once again be taking place at the Stockyard, on Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers will be at this celebration of all things chocolate.

There will also be lots of stalls selling delicious treats such as chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings and hot chocolate.

Crowds enjoying last year's ChocFest at the Stockyard

Plenty of seasonal food and drink will be served up too and attendees can enjoy talks and live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre and tastings in the Tasting Room.

Organiser of ChocFest, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “This should be a great day out for anyone that loves chocolate.

"We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town.

"It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine for inner warmth as well as spirits.

"And don’t forget, kids aged 16 and under get in free of charge."

As you move around the site sampling and buying chocolate products there will also be a chance to take a break to listen to live music from an award-winning gospel choir.

There will also be a variety of street food stands available selling hot food and drinks.

Click HERE to find out more about ChocFest and the other Melton food events.