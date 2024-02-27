Royal Chef, Mark Flanagan, with British Pie Awards organiser, Matthew O'Callaghan, at last year's Artisan Cheese Fair in Melton

Mark Flanagan, who is in charge of all meals for the royal household, will help judge hundreds of entries for the prestigious competition in St Mary's Church next Wednesday (March 6).

Other notable judges will include the newly-enthroned Bishop of Loughborough, the Rt Rev Saju Muthulaly, BBC Test Match special cricket commentator, Jonathan Agnew, and his fellow Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Penny Coates, plus television chef Rachel Green and Deputy Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster.

They will be joined on judging panels by business and community leaders, journalists and baking professionals and enthusiasts.

Piemaker Ian Jalland celebrates after Brockleby's Pies won the Supreme Champion title at the British Pie Awards 2023 with their Moo and Blue pie

Among the unusual pies entered this year are an Apple Sultana and Drambuie Pasty; a Christmas dinner pie; The Pheasant Plucker ‘Royal Game Pie’; a WeeCOOK Fishwife Pie; a Hickory Smoked Brisket Pie; a White Chocolate, Pear and Creme Brulee Pie and a Black Rock Bakery Full English Breakfast Pasty.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “There is a significant fall in entries for vegan and vegetarian classes from previous years.

“We have lots of unusual and tasty pies this year though and the new Fusion Class is doing well.”

All the pies will be competing for category prizes and the coveted overall title of Supreme Champion, won last year by local bakery, Brockleby’s, of Asfordby Hill, with their delicious ‘Moo & Blue’ steak, ale and Stilton pie.