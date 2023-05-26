Cast members of Twitchers - a Mikron Theatre production coming to Hickling

Members of the Mikron Theatre Company will once again be performing, at 7pm, after a well-acclaimed visit to the village last year.

The touring theatre company, which was founded in 1972, is notable for its tours by canal boat during the summer months although they will be travelling by road on this occasion with the canal not yet navigable to Hickling.

Their show, ‘Twitchers’, is all about birds, birding and the RSPB.

Mary Noble serves her cakes to Grantham Canal Society volunteers

No advance tickets are required and audience members will be asked to what they want to after the show.

People are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets to the performance.

Mary Noble, who bakes cakes for the society’s hard working volunteers, said: “It’s quite apt that Mikron’s play this year is about birds, as the restored canal will provide a haven for birds and all those that enjoy being near them.”

During the nesting season, GCS’s volunteers have had to be careful not to disturb any nests along the canal, but there were plenty of jobs to be done in other areas.

Recently the society has been repairing culverts and clearing feeders to improve water levels in the canal, and the results are starting to show, even as far down the canal as Gamston and Lady Bay.

Mary added: “The canal is such a wonderful amenity and once it is restored it can provide entertainment for canoeists, paddle boarders, anglers, cyclists, joggers, walkers and boaters as well as people who just like to be near wildlife.

“Once it is fully restored all of the way from Nottingham to Grantham town centre it will be a major boost to the economy and businesses along its route, and this performance by Mikron is just one example of the way a canal be a catalyst for bringing benefits to local communities.”