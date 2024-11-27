Pictured at a Cat & Wickets Pub Company board meeting at The Oval cricket ground in London, from left, Stuart Broad (NED), Edward Walsh (NED), Harry Gurney (managing director), Avril Gurney (product director), Lee Cash (NED) and Jack Whitehead (operations director)

The hospitality firm fronted by former England cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney has announced ambitious expansion plans.

The Cat & Wickets Pub Company currently owns the Tap & Run at Upper Broughton and The Griffin at Swithland and the aim is to acquire a further three pubs by 2027.

To help the company achieve this, it has taken on successful entrepreneur and hospitality specialist, Edward Walsh, as its new non-executive finance director.

They are actively looking for new pubs and will tap into the extensive experience of Edward, who was previously chief financial officer at The Coaching Inn Group.

The wider Cat & Wickets team includes operations director, Jack Whitehead, product director, Avril Gurney, and non-executive director, Lee Cash, founder of Peach Pubs.

Managing director, Harry Gurney, said: “At a time when we’re looking to grow, the team is absolutely delighted to bring Ed on board.

“We have ambitious plans for the future and Ed’s knowledge, insight and wealth of experience will be invaluable and enable us to drive the business, and these exciting plans, forward.”

Stuart Broad added: “Both The Griffin Inn and The Tap & Run are going from strength to strength and we are looking for additional pubs to add to the group starting in 2025.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Ed to the company to support our ambition to have at least five pubs by the end of 2027.”

Edward commented: “What Harry, Stuart and The Cat & Wickets team have achieved so far is really impressive.

"The sophistication with which they run business is far beyond what you would expect for their size and sets them up well for the future.

“Taking a business from two pubs to become a genuine multi-site operator is a notoriously challenging step, and I’m really looking forward to supporting the team through this next phase of their journey.”

The Cat & Wickets Pub Company’s two pubs have both won countless prestigious awards in the last few years.

The Tap & Run has come back even stronger than ever after being rebuilt following a devastating fire in 2022.