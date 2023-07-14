Melton Mowbray Rpyal British Legion Club

The Thorpe End venue almost closed permanently two years ago because of financial issues but it received a stay of execution when a new committee agreed to take it over.

A new strategy was put in place where it changed from being a members-only club to a place without membership and which the wider community could use it for club meetings and social functions.

But the Melton Mowbray Royal British Legion Club Limited has now posted on its Facebook page: “The club are currently facing an incredibly difficult time and desperately need to raise funds for emergency electrical works to be completed in order to re-open.

“Any donation would be greatly appreciated.

“Thank you in advance and best wishes from everyone at The Melton Mowbray Royal British Legion Club Limited.”

