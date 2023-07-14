News you can trust since 1859
£10K electrics bill forces closure of Melton legion club

Melton’s Royal British Legion has temporarily closed because it cannot afford to pay a £10,000 bill for emergency electrical works.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST
Melton Mowbray Rpyal British Legion ClubMelton Mowbray Rpyal British Legion Club
The Thorpe End venue almost closed permanently two years ago because of financial issues but it received a stay of execution when a new committee agreed to take it over.

A new strategy was put in place where it changed from being a members-only club to a place without membership and which the wider community could use it for club meetings and social functions.

But the Melton Mowbray Royal British Legion Club Limited has now posted on its Facebook page: “The club are currently facing an incredibly difficult time and desperately need to raise funds for emergency electrical works to be completed in order to re-open.

Melton Royal British Legion ClubMelton Royal British Legion Club
“Any donation would be greatly appreciated.

“Thank you in advance and best wishes from everyone at The Melton Mowbray Royal British Legion Club Limited.”

Click HERE to pledge money to an online fundraising page.

More to follow.

