The Admiral Hornblower in Oakham

A popular Rutland pub is to reopen after being closed for seven months following a fire.

A small blaze back in February in the kitchen at The Admiral Hornblower, on High Street, Oakham, caused considerable smoke damage and meant it had to be gutted.

It reopens again on Wednesday September 11 after a renovation of the building.

Owners, Proper Pubs Ltd, who also own the award-winning Finch’s Arms at nearby Hambleton, took the temporary closure as an opportunity to give the listed building a sympathetic renovation, retaining the stylish charm of the pub, whilst improving facilities for diners.

It will have a new menu and kitchen team, led by head chef Liam Brewer.

Charlotte Crawford, one of the directors of family-owned Proper Pubs, said: “It’s been seven long months, waiting to be given the green light to start work on restoring the much-loved Admiral Hornblower, which has a strong reputation and following.

“We are delighted to be able to finally announce our reopening date and thank all of the tradespeople and staff who have helped us reach this stage.

"We cannot wait to reopen and show everyone what we have done to improve our beautiful, listed building.”

To celebrate the reopening, The Admiral Hornblower is offering customers a chance to win a meal for two, with wine, on its social media channels.

Go to the pub’s ‘hornblowerhotel’ Instagram page to enter before 11.59pm on September 9.

Log on at www.hornblowerhotel.co.uk to see all the details about the pub’s new menu.