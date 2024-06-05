The vacant cafe building in Wilton Park which Melton Mowbray Town Estate wants to demolish

Plans have been submitted to demolish a vacant cafe building in a Melton Mowbray town centre park.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate wants to knock down the pavilion cafe building in Wilton Park because it is no longer fit for purpose.

Proposals sent to Melton Borough Council’s planning department state: “The building is wooden and is very old, dating back to the 1950’s.

"The building is now structurally unsafe and cannot be used as a cafe any longer.”

The plans also warn that the building ‘is on the point of collapse’.

It is understood that the town estate wants to put up a replacement cafe building if the council approves demolition of the old one.

We reported last month that Ava Connell and her mum, Jackie, had reopened the ice cream kiosk in neighbouring in neighbouring Play Close Park and they were interested in running the cafe too.

Ava told us: “We are working with Melton Mowbray Town Estate and the new CEO to reopen the cafe so people can buy hot food and drinks there again.”

The cafe has been closed for some time and visitors to the town parks have become increasingly frustrated that it hasn’t reopened.

It was a popular destination for people enjoy food and hot drinks outside.

The town estate has plans to revitalise the parks under new CEO, Dean Rees.