A planning application is being considered for a long-awaited new Turkish restaurant in Melton Mowbray.

The signage for the new Melton Turkish restaurant which has been up since last summer

Signage went up in the front window at the vacant Market Place outlet last summer but there has been no progress on the unit.

Melton Borough Council has now been asked to consider plans for the installation of an extraction flue to the rear and associated equipment to accommodate the change in use of the premises to a restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The applicants also want to make minor internal changes to the property, which is a grade two listed building dating back to about 1800.

Previous occupants of the unit were Mother Hubbard’s Dessert Cupboard and before that is was occupied by the LOROS charity store, GameStation and Currys.

The application states: “Internally, the seating layout will remain the same as the previous use.