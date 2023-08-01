Lots of delicious pies will be showcased at the Pie/Spirits Fest on the weekend of August 5 and 6

The town’s first ever Pie/Spirits Fest will be at the Stockyard on the livestock market site on both Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees will be able to sample and buy a wide variety of pies at the event, including the Moo and Blue, which was recently named supreme champion at the British Pie Awards at Melton.

It is baked by Brockleby’s Pies of Asfordby Hill and has been in big demand since its big victory.

There will also be sweet and savoury, gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan pies to taste, as well as all the old favourites, with steak, chicken and other meats.

A pie theatre will be open for talks and demonstrations, including a history of pies and favourite recipes.

Workshops will include pie-making for adults as well as for kids.

The SpiritsFest element will involve a whole range of spirits, gin, rum, whisky, vodka, as well as flavoured spirits.

There will also be talks, tastings and demonstrations associated with these products with a nod to the burgeoning distillery sector in the Melton area.

Tickets on the gate cost £5 for adults while children and teenagers aged 16 get in free.

Attendees are asked not to bring their dogs, unless they are Guide Dogs.

Click HERE for more information about the event and to pre-book tickets.

***We ran a competition in last week’s Melton Times offering five pairs of tickets to the Pie/Spirits Fest event.