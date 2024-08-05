Batman stops for a hot snack at the weekend PieFest event

Traders reported very good business at this year’s PieFest and SpiritsFest event in Melton Mowbray.

Thousands of people converged on the town’s livestock market site on Saturday and Sunday to sample and buy a range of tasty pies, with fillings to suit everyone, including meat and potato, sweet and savoury, gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan ones.

Over at the Pie Theatre, there were talks and demonstrations, documenting a history of pies listing favourite recipes and a variety of workshops for adults and children. One of the most popular ones was a chance to make an authentic Melton Mowbray pork pie, with visitors from overseas getting involved.

Brockleby’s Pies, of Asfordby Hill, gave a talk on how they won the Supreme Champion trophy at the 2023 British Pie Awards and sales of their champion pie, the Moo and Blue, were vibrant.

This violinist was keeping visitors entertained as they dined at PieFest

Visitors also had the opportunity to buy all manner of spirits after having a taste first, including gins, rums, whiskies and vodkas.

There were also talks, tastings and demonstrations focused on spirits and a chance to have a drink at Brentingby Gin and Round Corner Brewing’s tap room, which are both based on the site.

Organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “This was one of our best PieFests.

"We had more exhibitors than previous and good visitor numbers including four coaches from the north.”

The Limetree Pantry stand at PieFest

A great atmosphere was provided with a backdrop of entertainment from folk music artists and a Morris dancing group.

Next up on the Melton foodie event calendar is the 20th annual East Midlands Food Festival, at the same venue on October 5 and 6.

Traders from across the region will once again be there to showcase their wares in the Stockyard hall at the market.