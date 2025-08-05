The pies of March House Farm Shop, at Great Dalby

Many piemakers sold out on the first day of this year’s PieFest at Melton Mowbray’s Stockyard as foodies snapped up some tasty treats.

The event, last weekend, was once again run alongside SpiritsFest, with producers from across the UK joining local businesses in promoting their wares.

There were noticeably fewer stalls set up this year but those who did attend reported very good business on Saturday and Sunday.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan told the Melton Times: “Despite visitor numbers being down, we still had a good event as those who came were prepared to spend and many of the piemakers and others sold out on the first day and had to go back and bake more or get more stock for Sunday’s trading.

The Sloeberry Spirts stand at SpiritsFest

“It is important for Melton to host a pie festival to support our claim to be the UK ‘Capital of Pies’ and for the boost it gives to local piemakers and other businesses in the Melton Area.”

Talks and demonstrations in the Pie Theatre attracted good crowds and the piemaking workshops, for both adults and children, were also well attended.

Dickinson and Morris legend, Stephen Hallam, helped groups make their very own authentic Melton Mowbray pork pies.

There had been some concern that October’s annual East Midlands Food Festival may have to be relocated due to work going on to redevelop the Stockyard site as a food and drink production hub but Mr O’Callaghan confirmed that the event can go ahead there as planned.

Go online at www.meltonfestivals.co.uk for more on upcoming food festivals and to buy tickets.