Judging at The British Pie Awards in 2019

Judges will once again be gathering at the town’s iconic St Mary’s Church to assess a huge variety of pies on Wednesday.

Last year almost 1,000 pies, submitted by butchers, bakers, restaurants, pubs and sports clubs, were judged by a team of around 150 from all backgrounds.

The pies must be commercially available at the time of the Awards and there are 23 classes including hot and cold, sweet and savoury pies.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “It’s an exciting time for the awards.

"We’re getting some really interesting entries including a chip shop chicken curry pie, a Christmas pork pie with turkey stuffing and cranberry and a chilli pie.”