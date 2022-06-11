Owners and staff 'devastated' and 'heartbroken' by blaze at pub

The blaze takes hold in the early hours at the Tap and Run pub at Upper Broughton

Eight Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire fire crews dealt with the blaze shortly after 3am at the Tap and Run, on the A606.

The pub, which is partly owned by England Test cricketer Stuart Broad and former Nottinghamshire player Harry Gurney, released a statement which reads: “We’re absolutely devastated to report that a fire broke out in the pub during the night.

"We are heartbroken to see our beautiful pub up in flames.

"Thankfully no one was hurt.

"We are sorry we will not be able to honour any bookings for the foreseeable future and sorry for any distress the fire has caused the villagers.