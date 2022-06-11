Owners and staff 'devastated' and 'heartbroken' by blaze at pub

Owners and staff at an Upper Broughton which was badly damaged by fire this morning (Saturday) say they are ‘devastated’ and ‘heartbroken’ by the incident.

By Nick Rennie
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 12:17 pm
The blaze takes hold in the early hours at the Tap and Run pub at Upper Broughton
The blaze takes hold in the early hours at the Tap and Run pub at Upper Broughton

Eight Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire fire crews dealt with the blaze shortly after 3am at the Tap and Run, on the A606.

The pub, which is partly owned by England Test cricketer Stuart Broad and former Nottinghamshire player Harry Gurney, released a statement which reads: “We’re absolutely devastated to report that a fire broke out in the pub during the night.

"We are heartbroken to see our beautiful pub up in flames. #

"Thankfully no one was hurt.

"We are sorry we will not be able to honour any bookings for the foreseeable future and sorry for any distress the fire has caused the villagers.

"Thank you to the fire service who have been brilliant and thank you for everyone’s kind messages of support, we really appreciate it. We will keep everyone updated in the coming days and weeks.”

Harry GurneyStuart BroadNottinghamshireLeicestershireEngland