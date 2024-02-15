Ovation Oakham unveils exciting new culinary experience with talented Chef Walter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a rich history of bringing innovative and fresh concepts to Oakham, Ovation is proud to be evolving into a one-stop destination for both bar and culinary delights. "We are excited to bring an added, new concept to the bar you already know and love," said Bianca, co-owner of Ovation.

Chef Walter brings a rich background in flavour infusions to Ovation. With notable experience at Pier Restaurant, acclaimed as Africa's best in 2023, and La Colombe, which topped the list in 2022. Additionally, his culinary journey includes a stint at Fyn Restaurant, recognised among the world's top 50 restaurants, which adds to his prestigious background. His exposure to Michelin-starred chefs during a Formula 1 event in Saudi Arabia further highlights his high-level expertise and global culinary perspective. With extensive experience and a passion for fine dining, Chef Walter is set to elevate Ovation's tasting evenings and introduce a menu that is both innovative and rooted in culinary tradition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are so humbled by the love and support shown to us so far, which has also brought us to the precipice of this next stage. Thank you, and we aim to make you all proud with this next chapter and this time we are not alone… we already have all of you by our side,” Bianca added.

Chef Walter

Chef Walter's favourite dishes, inspired by his mother's kitchen, reflect a blend of flavour, fusion and innovation, promising a dining experience that is both familiar and exciting. His approach to cooking is an art form, driven by an appetite for success and a deep respect for the history and culture embodied in cuisine.

As Ovation embarks on this new journey, it extends a heartfelt invitation to the residents of Oakham and beyond to join in the celebration of this new culinary adventure. With Chef Walter at the helm, Ovation is poised to become the ultimate destination for those seeking a unique dining experience. The launch of the new menu is scheduled for mid-March, during which Chef Walter will be in the kitchen experimenting with local produce and fine-tuning the perfect menu, promising a fusion of flavours that will delight the palate.

While Ovation embraces this exciting change, it remains committed to its core culture of welcoming walk-ins for a casual drink. However, reservations for the restaurant side will be essential due to limited space.