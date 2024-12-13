Wetherspoons: Confirmed opening hours for Spoons pubs across Christmas and New Year
- Wetherspoons will remain open during the festive period
- Opening hours are between 8am and 12am/1am - with the exception of Christmas Day
- On Christmas Day, Wetherspoons will be open from 11am to 3pm - serving only drinks
Wetherspoons has confirmed its opening hours during the Christmas period, for those wanting to celebrate the festive season in their local spoons.
The pub operator which has many locations dotted around the country has confirmed that 664 of its pubs will remain open on Christmas Day.
Open between the hours of 11am to 3pm on Wednesday December 25, the pubs (with the exception of the ones located in airports) will be serving only drinks to its customers.
But are its opening hours changing for other important dates during the festive calendar?
Take a look at Wetherspoons’ opening hours in the lead up to and after Christmas below, including New Years’ Eve.
Saturday December 21 - Monday December 23
Most Wetherspoons pubs will be open from 8am until 1am. However, there will be some Wetherspoons pubs that will close at midnight due to licensing restrictions.
Tuesday December 24
Despite being Christmas Eve, the above applies with most Wetherspoons pubs being open from 8am to 1am, with the exception of some that will close at midnight due to licensing restrictions.
Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, Wetherspoons pubs will be open from 11am to 3pm, serving only drink.
Thursday December 26 - Monday December 30
Wetherspoons pubs will stick to the usual operating hours of 8am to 1am, with the exception of those closing at midnight due to licensing restrictions.
New Years Eve
On New Years’ Eve, Wetherspoons will be open from 8am to 1am, with the exception of the pubs that close at midnight due to licensing restrictions.
To find out more about your local Wetherspoons’ opening hours, please visit the Wetherspoons website.
