Shoppers check out one of the stalls at a previous foodie event at the livestock market site in Melton

An alternative venue is being sought for some of Melton’s food festivals this year with work set to start in the spring on the redevelopment of the Stockyard.

It means that the flagship event – October’s East Midlands Food Festival – and November’s ChocFest are likely to be held elsewhere in the town.

Melton Borough Council last week approved plans for a major overhaul of the Stockyard, part of the town’s historic livestock market site.

Open plan food production hubs are to be built along with a main anchor building, as well as enhancements made to make the space a modern venue for public events and festivals.

A computer image showing what the redeveloped Stockyard will look like from the Scalford Road access

The latter improvements include brand new toilet facilities, including a Changing Places WC facility to ensure the site is accessible for all, resurfacing throughout, dedicated parking and renovations to the trader hall which should all benefit the food festivals.

Work is being phased but later in the year it will mean that public events are not likely to be able to be held there.

Matthew O’Callaghan, organiser of Melton’s food events, told the Melton Times: “I am certainly hopeful that the cheese fair on the late May Bank Holiday will take place on its usual footprint this year, likewise the Pie/Spirits Fest on the first weekend in August.

"I am currently reviewing the options for the food festival on the first weekend in October, given the extensive nature or the work the council intends carrying out where we normally have the overflow exhibitors and the food court.

The Brocklebys stand at last year's PieFest event at the Stockyard in Melton

“Similarly, the ChocFest in mid-November may also need to be re-planned.

"I would urge festival goers to check on our website and of course the Melton Times for updates."

Dates for this year’s events: Artisan Cheese Fair – May 24/25; PieFest/SpiritsFest – August 2/3; East Midlands Food Festival – October 4/5; ChocFest – November 15/16.

The activities of the livestock market will not be impacted during the redevelopment work on the Stockyard, which is being funded by £11million of levelling-up funding awarded to Melton and Rutland.