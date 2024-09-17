New Melton market for local food producers ready to launch

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:59 GMT
Local food growers will be selling their produce at a new Melton Mowbray town centre market from Friday.

Melton Borough Market will run all day in Market Place and feature dozens of carefully selected foods, drinks and crafts stalls.

The new initiative, organised by Melton Mowbray Town Estate, opens up for the first time at 8.45am and it will be held every third Friday of the month after that.

Dean Rees, the town estate’s CEO, said: "When people think of Melton Mowbray they think of food.

"We're in the middle of a major food producing area, home to hundreds of brilliant growers and producers, and we want them to bring their finest goods to Melton Borough Market."

He added: "I want people to visit our wonderful, easily accessible town and return home infused with greater passion for good food, inspired by the choice and quality on offer."

Call 01664 567846 if you’d like to have a stall at the new market.

