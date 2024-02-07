New Melton food and drink resource launched - Taste The Place

Discover Melton have billed it as ‘Taste the Place’ and it aims to highlight the diversity and breadth of the local offerings through various independent producers, restaurants, cafes, delis, farm shops, pubs, and food festivals.

A new food and drink event calendar, ‘A Melton Taste Adventure’ has been distributed, which offers a trail map to promote some of the most delicious food and drink spots in the borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, ‘Pick Up and Picnic’ provides suggestions on where to buy locally-sourced food in farm shops, markets, and delis, along with the top local picnic spots for alfresco dining, both are available to download on the Discover Melton website.

Leader of the borough council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “We are pleased to take part in this county-wide promotion alongside Visit Leicester and Great Food Club, to support and highlight our exceptional local food and drink industry.

"Our region boasts a vast array of award-winning local produce and excellent eateries serving delicious food and drink.

"By highlighting the variety and quality of our offering throughout the borough, we hope to inspire both residents and visitors alike to embark on a Melton taste adventure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Wright, author of the Great Food Club said, “Melton is a treasure trove for food and drink enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of independent food and drink businesses.

"The new Taste Adventure map of the Borough is your guide to 48 remarkable local establishments, each contributing to the area's rich culinary landscape.”